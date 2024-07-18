NASA has announced that it will not send its rover to the moon, citing high costs and a delayed launch as reasons for the cancellation.

NASA said in a news conference that the project, known as VIPER, would be shut down after a “comprehensive internal review.”

She added that the decision to reconsider the project came in light of the escalating costs, potential increases in future costs, and the postponement of the launch date.

The spacecraft was originally scheduled to launch in late 2023, but the launch has been postponed until this year, according to NASA.