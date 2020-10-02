The US National Aeronautics and Space Administration canceled the launch of the Antares launch vehicle with the Cygnus cargo ship in two minutes of launch, the failed launch was broadcast on website NASA.

The launch was to take place from the Wallops Island (Virginia) spaceport in the Atlantic Ocean. The reasons for the cancellation have not yet been given.

Cygnus was supposed to deliver about 3.6 tons of cargo to the ISS, including food, equipment and instruments for scientific research, as well as an American-made toilet, which, according to NASA, is superior to its Russian counterpart now in use.

This Cygnus flight was supposed to be the third under a new NASA contract with Northrop Grumman. It is planned that by 2024 at least six launches of cargo ships will be carried out.