NASA’s InSight lander, which is located on the surface of Mars to study its interior, revealed the size of the Red Planet’s core by seismic detection.

The measurement suggests that the radius of the Martian core is 1,810 to 1,860 kilometers, about half that of Earth.. That’s larger than some previous estimates, which means that the core is less dense than had been predicted.

The find suggests that the core should contain lighter elements, such as oxygen, in addition to iron and sulfur that constitute a large part of its composition. InSight scientists reported their measurements this week at the 52 Lunar and Planetary Science Conference.

The importance of this data

Rocky planets like Earth and Mars are divided into the fundamental layers of crust, mantle, and core. Knowing the size of each of these layers is crucial to understanding how the planet formed and evolved.

The InSight measurements will help scientists determine how the dense, metal-rich core of Mars separated from the overlying rocky mantle as the planet cooled. The core is likely still molten by the fiery birth of Mars, about 4.5 billion years ago..

The only other rocky planetary bodies in which scientists measured the nucleus are the Earth and the Moon. Add to Mars will allow researchers to compare and contrast how the planets of the Solar System evolved.

Like Earth, Mars once had a strong magnetic field generated by the liquid stirring its core, but that magnetic field decreased dramatically over time, causing the atmosphere of Mars to escape into space and the surface to turn cold. , sterile and much less hospitable to life than on Earth. .

Enigmas of the interior of the planet

Simon Stähler, a seismologist at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich, was responsible for reporting the central discoveries. The work builds on previous InSight findings that detected layers in the Martian crust.

InSight landed on Mars in 2018 and is the first mission to study the interior of the red planet. The stationary lander is near the Martian equator and hears the Mars equivalent of earthquakes.

Up to now, InSight detected around 500 earthquakes, which means that the planet is less seismically active than the Earth but more than the Moon. Most of the earthquakes are very small but almost 50 of them have been of magnitude 2 and 4, strong enough to provide information about the interior of the planet..

Like seismometers on Earth, InSight measures the size of the Martian core by studying seismic waves that bounced off the deep mantle-core boundary.

With enough information from these deep-traveling waves, the InSight scientists were able to calculate the depth of the boundary between the core and the mantle, and therefore the size of the core.

Seismic data also suggest that the upper mantle, which extends some 700 to 800 kilometers below the surface, contains an area of ​​thickened material in which seismic energy travels more slowly.

In an effort to replicate conditions within planetary cores, other researchers squeezed out combinations of different chemical elements at high pressures and temperatures.

InSight’s estimate of the density of the Martian core agrees with many of those laboratory-based estimates, explains Edgar Steenstra, a geochemist at the Carnegie Institution for Science, cited by Nature.com.

