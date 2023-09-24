For the first time in its history, the NASA

(United States space agency) managed to bring to Earth this Sunday a sample from an asteroidwhich scientists hope will provide unique insights into the origin of life and the formation of the solar system about 4.5 billion years.

Amid great expectations, the NASA capsule containing samples from the asteroid Bennu landed at 8:52 am (local time, 11:52 am Brasília) on Utah desert, United Statesending a seven-year journey.

This is the first time that the American space agency has managed to bring samples from an asteroid to Earth. The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) had managed to recover asteroid debris in 2020, but it was a minimal amount, no more than a teaspoon of dust and rocks.

The NASA mission, called “Osiris-Rex”, hopes to have collected 250 grams of debris from the asteroid Bennu, although scientists have stressed that they will only know for sure when they open the capsule in two days.

“Time capsule”

According to EFE, Argentinian Lucas Paganini, a planetary scientist at NASA, Bennu contains molecules that date back to the formation of the solar system, 4.5 billion years ago, and can clarify questions that have intrigued humanity for centuries, such as the origin of life and of the solar system itself.

“Asteroids are very important because they are debris from when planets formed 4.5 billion years ago. They are like time capsules, equivalent to dinosaur fossils that allow us to know what was happening millions of years ago. In this case, we are traveling billions of years in time”, explained Paganini.

Scientists believe that these molecules may have arrived on our planet aboard meteorites and, therefore, analyzing the composition of Bennu will help them verify this hypothesis and clarify what role celestial bodies may have played in the origin of the life.

The scientists chose Bennu because it is relatively rich in organic molecules and, in addition, has a known orbit, which facilitated the approach of “Osiris-Rex” to collect samples.

Discovered in 1999, Bennu is believed to have formed from fragments of a much larger asteroid after a collision. It is half a kilometer wide, about the height of the Empire State Building, and its rough, black surface is littered with large rocks.

Furthermore, there is a hypothesis that Bennu will collide with Earth within 159 years and, although this possibility is only 0.057%, this NASA mission would also serve to know how to change the asteroid’s trajectory if necessary, said Paganini.

NASA live broadcast the landing of the capsule, the size of a baby’s crib, in the Utah desert.

The most exciting moment came when the parachute, measuring approximately 81 by 50 centimeters, deployed, a crucial step in slowing the capsule and preventing the remains of asteroid Bennu from falling into the Utah desert.

With the arrival of the capsule on Earth, an adventure that began in 2016 with the launch of “Osiris-Rex” from the NASA center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, comes to an end.

Now, scientists will take the capsule to an airtight room, free of any other molecules, at a nearby military base, ensuring the sample remains free from contamination.

The value of the sample is that it is not contaminated by other substances, which could provide previously unknown information. Meteorites often contain useful information for scientists, but by the time they reach Earth, that information has already been altered.

To study this valuable sample in ideal conditions, the capsule will be transported by plane on Monday to NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Texas, where it will be stored in a room exclusively designated for its preservation.

However, not all of Bennu’s dust and rocks will be immediately used for research.

Approximately 70% of the remains will be preserved, giving future generations of scientists the opportunity to answer the great unknowns of the origin of the universe with technology that we cannot even imagine today.