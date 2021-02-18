Experts from the United States National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) believe that conditions on Mars will be favorable for the landing of the Perseverance rover on the planet scheduled for Thursday. TASS.

According to Allen Chen, who oversees issues related to the descent of Perseverance to the surface of Mars, the device is now on course.

“Currently the weather conditions seem to be quite favorable for us. The sky seems very clear, which is good in terms of landing tomorrow. But even when the sky is clear, landing is the most dangerous and critical part of the mission. We simply cannot guarantee success, ”he added.

Perseverance is scheduled to land at approximately 23:55 Moscow time in the vicinity of the Yesero crater.

Perseverance began its journey to Mars last July and is scheduled to land on 18 February. After that, he will begin collecting samples of the Martian rock.

NASA hopes to find soil samples that have formed in the water, and may have retained chemical components that indicate the existence of living organisms in the past on Mars.