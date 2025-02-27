We see more and more Elon Musk’s name, he is no longer only the richest man in the world, but it seems that he will also become the most influential due to his new political facet promoted by the support of Donald Trump. But the tycoon is not only formed with planet Earth, but also wants to conquer the space.

And it is quite advanced, since its company Space X is a reference in the space sector and its SpaceShip ship, apart from being the greatest in the world, it is one of the few “recyclable”, such as Jeff Bezos that led Jesus Calleja to space. The Musk company also collaborates with NASA and has already signed several agreements with this body and even with the International Space Station (ISS).

However, as happens on earth, in space it also has strong groups of detractors, especially for the comments and ideas that try to establish with how these organizations work. Now, several NASA’s renowned astronauts have not been able to endure Musk’s comments anymore and They have exploded against him through the social network Twitter, now known as X, which is also owned by the tycoon.

All this has begun for some comments from Musk with respect to the two Sunni Williams and Butch Wilmore astronauts, who are protected by the ISS due to a problem in their spacecraft, and They are waiting for a hole in some other to get down.

Yes ok It has already been agreed that a Musk ship left them after eight months in space, The tycoon has recently left in an interview saying that these two astronauts They continue in the space “For political reasons” pointing out that the previous administration wanted them to stay there despite the fact that he offered to lower them.

You have to keep in mind that Space trips are limited, and they are worth a lot of moneyso it is not like asking for a taxi and that comes to look for you. This comment has greatly irritated the Astronaut community, and the one of the members of the European Space Agency and former commander of the International Space Station (ISS) Andreas Mogensen has exploded against the tycoon.

“What a lie. And someone who complains about the lack of honesty of the media ” The astronaut was tweeted to these comments. This enraged Musk, who dedicated himself to insulting him and without evidence or foundations to ensure that he said the truth.

The astronaut replied that it was not true, and that the rescue of these was planned since September, so There was no political agenda influencing. But this was not the only one to answer the tycoon, and another recognized astronaut named Mark Kelly jumped in defense of his partner, and with the intention of pointing out That Musk did not know how these really missing missions snapped:

“Hey @elonmusk, When you finally dare to get into a space rocket, come and talk to us. “ With that comment he got something that very few achieve, Shut up to Musk. And there was no more response from the owner of Tesla, who seems that for once he assumed that he should not talk about more about issues on which others know more.