The astronaut of Salvadoran descent, Frank Rubio, returned to Earth on Wednesday, September 27, marking a milestone in NASA history by becoming the American astronaut who has spent the longest time in space. This feat surpassed the previous record set by Mark Vande Hei.

Frank Rubio’s return took place aboard the Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft, in the company of his companions Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin, where a NASA team received them. The landing took place near Dzhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, at approximately 7:17 a.m. EDT. This space mission, which spanned more than a year, was ranked as the third longest flight in NASA history.

During the descent phase, Sergey Prokopyev, one of the crew, informed ground controllers that the three astronauts were in good health. They experienced gravitational forces greater than four times Earth’s gravity as their capsule crossed the atmosphere at high speed and headed towards the arid Kazakh steppe. A recovery team, assisted by helicopters, was present to assist in the extraction of travelers upon landing.

“It’s good to be home,” Rubio said when he was assisted to get out of the capsule.

During the descent, Rubio and his companions experienced significant gravitational forces before being rescued by recovery teams. PHOTO: NASA.

However, readjusting to Earth’s gravity will require astronauts to remain in reclining chairs until they regain their balance, followed by a series of medical examinations. Frank Rubio is expected to return to Ellington Field, located in Houston, Texas, on Thursday, December 28. September.

When asked a few weeks ago about his first wishes upon returning to Earth, Rubio highlighted the importance of hugging his wife and children:

Hugging my wife and my children is essential, I’m going to focus on that for the first two days,” he said.

Besides, shared his desire to enjoy silence after having spent more than a year in spacewhere the constant noise of space machinery is a constant in its environment.

The other two astronauts, Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin, also returned to Earth with Frank Rubio aboard the Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft. Photo: AFP/NASA.

Frank Rubio’s mission in space was extended

The extension of Frank Rubio’s mission was the result of an unexpected incident beyond NASA’s control; Initially, he and his companions arrived at the International Space Station in September of last year with a scheduled stay of six months.

However, the mission was extended when the Soyuz capsule experienced a loss of coolant while docked with the space station.

Like Rubio, they will have to undergo medical examinations and remain in reclining chairs to regain their balance. Photo: AFP/NASA.

This incident occurred in December when, apparently, the capsule was hit by a small micrometeorite, smaller than the tip of a pen. This situation forced the astronauts’ stay on the station to be extended for an additional six months.