NASA astronaut Shannon Walker compared the flight on the Russian Soyuz spacecraft and the American Crew Dragon. It is reported by RIA News…

Walker noted that she did not find significant differences. “The level of overload in each of them is different, not worse or better, just different, the same is the case at the return stage – different load, different sensations when throwing a parachute, for example, in [Crew] Dragon spends less time under a parachute than in Soyuz, ”she said.

The astronaut added that the landing of the Crew Dragon on the water seemed to her “slightly softer” than the landing of the capsule of the Russian Soyuz.

On May 2, it was reported that the Crew Dragon, with four astronauts on board, successfully splashed down on Earth. Astronauts Victor Glover, Michael Hopkins, Shannon Walker and Soichi Noguchi have returned to Earth after a six-month scientific mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS), according to the statement.

On April 17, three members of the ISS crew returned to earth in the descent vehicle of the Soyuz MS-17 manned spacecraft. Among the cosmonauts who arrived are the Russians Sergei Ryzhikov and Sergei Kud-Sverchkov, as well as the American Kathleen Rubins.