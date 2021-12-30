A spacecraft designed to collide with an asteroid 18 million kilometers from Earth has sent its first photo of outer space. The DART (Double Asteroid Redirection Test) is currently flying through space on an Armageddon-style mission. Your goal is to test technology that could defend Earth from potentially devastating asteroids in the future.

The spacecraft opened its “eye” two weeks after taking off from a base in California in November, and now we can have an image of its voyage. Taken about 3 million kilometers from Earth, the slightly grainy photo was made possible using the onboard DRACO telescopic camera. Scientists were able to distinguish about a dozen stars near where the constellations Perseus, Aries and Taurus intersect.

+ Padre will advise NASA on what to do if alien life is discovered

But DART isn’t expected to reach its final destination until September 2022, so we can expect more photos during its long journey. If the mission is successful, it could pave the way for a new planetary defense system that can deflect space rocks before impact.

The scheme mirrors the plot of the Hollywood hit “Armageddon,” in which NASA takes a spacecraft to an asteroid to prevent it from reaching Earth. DART is flying towards the near-Earth binary asteroid Didymos, which is about 740 meters in diameter and lies between the orbits of Earth and Mars.

DART will collide with space rock at 24,000 km/h in an attempt to change its orbital trajectory. After DART collides with its target, NASA and ESA telescopes on Earth will turn on it to see if the scheme worked.

A tiny cube launched along with the mission will collect data before, during and after the impact. Space experts have identified at least 26,000 so-called “close-to-Earth objects”. An estimated 4,700 fall under NASA’s classification of “Potentially Hazardous Objects.”

