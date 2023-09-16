The UFOs and the aliens are in the headlines again this week. Unfortunately, this is not because a mothership has landed on the White House lawn, but because the POT released a long-awaited report by the independent study team the agency commissioned to investigate unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAPfor its acronym in English). UAP is the new term for UFOsencompassing not only inexplicable things in the air, but also in space, underwater, and everywhere in between.

However, the publication of the first report of the POT about UFOs It wasn’t the only news about possible non-human life forms that made headlines this week. According to Reuters, lawmakers in Mexico heard testimony this week about the presence of alien life on Earth, which included two “alien corpses.”

These supposed alien corpses looked “white and like stereotypical representations of aliens: big head, small body, three fingers,” NPR reported. The alleged mummified alien bodies (well, whatever they are) were presented by Jaime Maussana personality for decades dedicated to the topic of UFOs with a history of presenting alleged fake non-human remains.

Despite the history of Maussan of falsifying corpses and mummies aliensthe story has now become very relevant, so much so that it was mentioned during the briefing of the POT about the new report UAP which took place on Thursday, September 14.

During Thursday’s briefing, BBC News digital journalist Sam Cabral asked if the POT had been in contact with Mexican authorities about “the rather sensational revelations” regarding the alleged alien corpses. In response, the president of the study team UAP of the POTDavid Spergel said that if there is evidence of alien remains, those who have the material should make it available to the public for study.

“When you have unusual things, you want to make the data public,” Spergel said. “I see it as something like this: POT It has one of the most valuable samples from outer space, lunar rocks, what do we do? We make them available to any scientist who wants to work on this. “We don’t know the nature of those samples that were shown to them,” Spergel added. “If I were the Mexican government, if I made a recommendation to the Mexican government, that is not part of our responsibility here, we are doing this for the POT“My recommendation would be: if you have something strange, make samples available to the world scientific community and we will see what there is.”

Dan Evans, deputy associate director for research in the Science Mission Directorate of the POTadded that the main objective of the study team of UAP of the POT is to debunk the kind of sensationalism and pseudoscience presented to Mexican lawmakers this week.

“I’ll just add that one of the main goals of what we’re trying to do today is to move from conjecture and conspiracy to science and sanity,” Evans said. “And it is done with data, as David says, and that is the purpose of this study in its entirety.”

It turns out that Maussan has a history of presenting fake alien remains. Micah Hanks, editor of The Debrief and a researcher at UAP with years of experience, says that the latest deception of Maussan with alien bodies is “unfortunately not the first time this kind of thing has happened.”

In 2015, Maussan organized an event in Mexico City to commemorate the publication of a blurry photograph depicting what appeared to be the remains of a small mummified alien.

“However, once clear copies of the image were distributed online just hours after its presentation at the event, it was quickly determined that the image actually depicted historical remains belonging to a Native American boy who, decades earlier, had been displayed for a time in a museum,” Hanks said. “Some of the people involved at the time issued public apologies for the incorrect representation of the child’s remains in that way.”

It’s still unclear what these latest “alien bodies” might be, but an analysis of their physiology posted on social media suggests they have been assembled from parts of various mammals such as llamas.

As reported by Reuters, some of the other alleged alien corpses that Maussan has presented over the years turned out to be constructions from the remains of mummified children.

Editor’s note: What did I tell you? My friend from high school who always defended Maussanit must have been a day and a half of glory.