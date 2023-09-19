NASA, the American space agency, undertook a unique mission in 2016: sending a probe to study and take samples from the asteroid Bennu, located 200 million kilometers from Earth. However, the results of this mission did not meet previous expectations, which has led NASA to seek an unusual collaboration with the Catholic Church, requesting support from the Vatican.

The probe, after capturing images of the sample, transmitted the data to the space agency’s ground offices, revealing surprising findings. Contrary to scientists’ initial assumptions, Bennu’s surface is composed of round rocks, and its structure resembles a pool of plastic balls, with extremely loose and poorly cohesive particles.

NASA is preparing to receive the probe with the samples on September 24, The capsule that transports the rock fragments and dust from Bennu will arrive in the state of Utahin the western United States, providing valuable material for scientific analysis.

Bennu is considered one of the most dangerous asteroids known due to their potential catastrophic impact on Earth. Although the probability of collision is low, approximately 1 in 2,700 between the years 2175 and 2199, this threat justifies the urgency of studying the asteroid in detail.

NASA sought the collaboration of the Vatican due to unexpected findings in its mission to study the asteroid Bennu.

Why is the Vatican important to NASA?

To carry out these studies, NASA turned to the Vatican for assistance. The reason behind this collaboration is the impressive observatory run by Jesuit astronomers that the Catholic Church has maintained since the 1930s.

This team is dedicated to the exhaustive study of the cosmos and originates in the 19th century, when the priest Angelo Secchi established a research base on the roof of the Church of Saint Ignatius of Loyola in Rome, with the aim of demonstrating the compatibility between the Catholicism and science.

The Vatican observatory houses a vast collection of meteorite remains, approximately 1,200 specimens, and Friar Robert J. Macke, curator of the collection, has developed a specialized device to study them. This knowledge and experience attracted the interest of NASA.

The Vatican has an observatory run by Jesuit astronomers with experience in asteroid research and an extensive collection of meteorites.

Friar Macke will collaborate with NASA

Friar Macke is an expert in space rocks and has perfected techniques to measure the density and porosity of meteorites with his colleagues at the Vatican Observatory. Therefore, NASA has requested his collaboration at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, where he will help scientists use their pycnometer.

Macke emphasizes that he sees no conflict between faith and science, and believes in the coexistence of the two. He argues that interpreting the Scriptures literally is not justice to them, since Its purpose is not to provide a recipe for the creationbut to transmit fundamental truths.

Additionally, Macke will work closely with NASA specialists and has chosen not to receive financial compensation for his contribution to this joint effort.