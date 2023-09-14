The conclusion is that there are no conclusions. The team of independent experts appointed by NASA to analyze UFOs or, in a broader sense, unidentified anomalous phenomena (FANI), presented this Thursday at the space agency’s headquarters in Washington the study that has been carried out for several months. There are no extraordinary revelations. “Despite numerous testimonies and images, the absence of consistent, detailed and contrasted observations means that we currently do not have the data necessary to reach definitive scientific conclusions about FANI,” the report says, which does not find any proof of its extraterrestrial origin.

“They are one of the greatest mysteries of our planet. Objects in our skies that cannot be identified as balloons, airplanes, or known natural phenomena have been observed around the world, but high-quality observations are limited. The nature of science is to explore the unknown, and data is the language scientists use to unlock the secrets of our universe,” he adds.

“There is a global fascination with unidentified aerial phenomena,” acknowledged NASA administrator Bill Nelson at the report presentation event this Thursday, before around thirty journalists. “On my travels, one of the first questions I am often asked is about these sightings. And much of that fascination is due to its unknown nature. Most FANI sightings result in very limited data. “That makes it even more difficult to draw scientific conclusions about its nature,” he continued. “NASA’s independent study team found no evidence that FANIs have an extraterrestrial origin, but we don’t know what they are.” Nelson’s personal opinion, he has admitted, is that in the billions of galaxies with billions of stars there must be life beyond Earth.

“Alien” appears a dozen times in the report, but almost always to weaken that hypothesis. “At this time there are no reasons to conclude that existing reports on FANI have an extraterrestrial origin,” it is said on one occasion. “To date, in the peer-reviewed scientific literature, there is no conclusive evidence to suggest an extraterrestrial origin,” the report adds. “The problem is that the data necessary to explain these anomalous sightings often does not exist; “This includes eyewitness reports, which on their own can be interesting and convincing, but are not reproducible and often lack the information necessary to draw definitive conclusions about the origin of a phenomenon,” is developed elsewhere. Nor is that possibility absolutely ruled out.

New UFO director

Following one of the report’s recommendations, NASA has decided to appoint a director of anomalous phenomena research who will develop and oversee the implementation of NASA’s scientific vision in the study of anomalous phenomena. He will work in coordination with other Government agencies and use artificial intelligence and machine learning tools. “NASA will do this work transparently for the benefit of humanity,” Nelson said. Aside from their scientific interest, unidentified anomalous phenomena are of interest to both national security and aviation safety.

“NASA searches for the unknown in the air and in space. It is in our DNA,” Nelson said when presenting the report. “We look for signs of life, in the past and present. And it is in our DNA to explore and ask ourselves why things are the way they are,” he continued, explaining that by commissioning the study he wanted, first, to examine how NASA can use its knowledge and instruments to study FANI from a scientific perspective. Second, to “change the conversation about FANI, from sensationalism to science” And, third, to transparently share its findings.

The creation of the independent team was NASA’s first concrete step to seriously examine unidentified phenomena. The appointment of a new person responsible for investigating these phenomena, whose identity has not been revealed, is another decision in the same sense, taking advantage of the agency’s resources.

“Although NASA’s fleet of Earth observation satellites typically lack the spatial resolution necessary to detect relatively small objects like FANI, its next-generation sensors can be used directly to probe the state of land, ocean, and atmospheric conditions. locations that coincide spatially and temporally with the FANI initially detected by other methods. Thus, NASA assets can play a vital role in directly determining whether specific environmental factors are associated with certain FANI behaviors or events,” the report elaborates.

Frame of an unidentified aerial phenomenon from a 2020 US Department of Defense video.

This work is not strictly a review of the detected phenomena, but rather a methodological approach on what is necessary to better understand the nature of these phenomena in the future. NASA selected 16 people to participate in the study, which started with an additional burden: it focused only on information not classified as secret or confidential.

“By creating this independent study team, NASA has gained important outside perspectives from our country’s leading experts on how we can use our resources to advance the study of FANI data and explore the unknown in the air and space for the benefit of all,” said Nicola Fox, deputy administrator of NASA.

The team consisted of nine men and seven women, including “some of the world’s leading scientists, data and artificial intelligence professionals, and aerospace security experts,” according to the agency. It has been led by David Spergel, president of the Simons Foundation, where he was the founding director of its Flatiron Institute for Computational Astrophysics. His interests range from the search for planets and nearby stars to the shape of the universe. He has measured the age, shape and composition of the universe and played a key role in establishing the standard model of cosmology. A MacArthur “Genius” Fellow, he has been cited in publications more than 100,000 times.

Spergel has insisted on the importance of data in the scientific approach to phenomena and the fact that what is available is not conclusive. The report recommends documenting the phenomena with the appropriate methodology, combating the stigma that is sometimes associated with sightings and advancing knowledge from a scientific perspective.

Although not related to this new study, NASA has an active astrobiology program that focuses on the origins, evolution, and distribution of life beyond Earth. From studying water on Mars to probing promising “ocean worlds” like Titan and Europa, NASA science missions are collaborating to find signs of life beyond Earth.

