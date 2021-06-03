NASA announced this Wednesday that it will send two exploration missions to Venus, the Davinci and the Veritas, by 2026 in order to continue the exploration of the planet closest to Earth, to which the US space agency has not returned in the last thirty years. “These two sister missions aim to discover why Venus became a hellish planet and offer the community the opportunity to investigate a planet we have not been to in three decades,” said the head of the NASA, Bill Nelson. He has detailed that the mission Davinci will investigate in depth the atmosphere of this planet, while Veritas will focus on the topography of Venus. What they discover could help resolve the debate over whether they are habitable by the presence of microbes in the planet’s clouds.

One of the scientific objectives of Davinci will, according to NASA, understand the origin of the atmosphere of Venus, how it has evolved, and how and why it is different from the atmospheres of Earth and Mars. In addition, this mission aims to provide details about the tectonics and volcanic history of the planet and to understand the history of the water of Venus. On the other hand, the mission Veritas it will orbit Venus and explore its surface through the planet’s dark clouds thanks to a “powerful” state-of-the-art radar system to create 3D global maps and an infrared spectrometer. It will also measure the gravitational field of the planet to determine the structure of the interior of Venus in order to offer a more complete idea about the past and present geological processes of the planet, from its core to its surface.

Davinci Y Veritas They are part of NASA’s Discovery program, which aims to give scientists the opportunity to develop planetary missions that delve into the mysteries of the solar system. The last mission to study the surface of Venus dates back to 1989, when NASA sent the spacecraft Magellan to study the geology of the planet, although the technology at the time “could not provide certainty about the origin of many of the surface features,” according to the JPL-NASA team.

Venus is the infernal twin of Earth. If a human could step on its surface, he would see everything orange, the sky very low and foggy and he would die instantly, because the pressure there is equivalent to that there is 1,000 meters below the surface. sea. Its composition is rocky, and its size is almost identical to Earth. But its atmosphere is made of toxic gases that generate runaway global warming that heats its surface to more than 400 degrees, enough to melt lead.

More information

By comparison, the high clouds of Venus look like Eden. At about 50 kilometers above the surface the temperature is just over 20 degrees and the pressure is very similar to that of the Earth. One of the first to propose that there could be life in the clouds of this planet was the scientist and popularizer Carl Sagan, who in 1967 published a study in Nature speculating that there might be macroscopic beings the size of ping-pong balls; a kind of jellyfish floating in the atmosphere specialized in living among toxic gases. It was also Sagan who in life repeated many times a phrase that is very relevant to this finding: “Extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence.”

For two decades, the country that did the most for the exploration of Venus was the Soviet Union, to which much of the initial knowledge of this planet is owed. Exploring Venus, the USSR was the first country to enter an alien atmosphere – in 1967 with Venera 4-; that landed on another planet —1970 with Venera 7– and that sent the first images of the surface of another planet – in 1975 with Venera 9-. The program ended in 1984.

You can follow MATTER on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.