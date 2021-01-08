The launch of the Russian Progress MS-16 spacecraft with cargo for the International Space Station is scheduled for the morning of February 15, reports RIA News with reference to NASA.

The launch of Progress by the Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket from the Baikonur cosmodrome is scheduled for 7.45 Moscow time on 15 February. Its docking to the Pirs module of the ISS is scheduled for 09.19 Moscow time on 17 February.

Earlier it was reported that the ISS has successfully evaded collision with space debris. The maneuver was successfully carried out using the engines of the Progress cargo ship. During this operation, NASA employees and Russian air traffic controllers worked together.