Helicopter Ingenuity prepared for the first test flight on Mars, said at a briefing on Friday, April 9, representatives of the US space agency NASA…

According to the head of the mission, Mimi Ong, the specialists are in contact with the helicopter, its battery is charged, and it is ready to fly. Before the start, the apparatus will pass the last test of the power of the blades.

The first test flight, which will last no more than 40 seconds from the launch of the blades, is scheduled for 12:30 on Sunday Martian time (05:54 Moscow time on Monday). The Ingenuity helicopter weighing 1.8 kg should rise to a height of about three meters, turn in the air and land on the surface of Mars.

NASA notes that flying in the extremely thin and thin Martian atmosphere carries many risks, but emphasizes that even failure will be a valuable contribution to scientific and research work.

The success of the test will be confirmed by a black-and-white photo taken by the helicopter itself, in addition, the test will be recorded in the photo and video by the Perseverance rover, which delivered Ingenuity to Mars. NASA hopes to receive the first test data within a few hours after the flight.

In case of a successful test on Sunday, the next flight will be possible four days after it, and subsequent flights will take place with three-day breaks during the month.

Earlier, on February 19, it became known that together with the Perseverance rover, a small helicopter was delivered to Mars, with the help of which NASA plans to study the planet from a height of several meters.

It is expected that such drones will be able to penetrate remotely into Martian caves, where it is possible to find traces of life.

Perseverance arrived on Mars on February 18th. The NASA dispatcher noted that during the landing of the device, the parachute opened as planned. A few minutes earlier, before entering the atmosphere of Mars, NASA specialists received confirmation that the main engine had separated from the rover as scheduled.