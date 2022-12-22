NASA’s InSight mission to Mars has come to an end after more than four years of collecting unique scientific data about the planet. About it reported December 22 at the US Space Agency.

NASA decided to end the work after the mission specialists made two unsuccessful attempts to contact the InSight probe. They concluded that its solar panels were no longer producing power. The last time the connection with InSight was established on December 15th.

“Just in case, the agency will continue to listen to the signal of the lander, but at the moment it is unlikely to receive it,” the agency noted.

On December 20, InSight said goodbye to the Twitter audience and transmitted the last image from Mars, which had been studying for several years.

“My strength is very low, so this might be the last picture I can send. Do not worry about me: my time here was productive and serene, ”the probe’s page on this social network reports.

NASA’s Mars InSight probe was launched in May 2018 and landed on Mars in November. Then he sent the first photo from the surface of the Red Planet, and in December he recorded wind noise.