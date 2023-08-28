Astronauts from NASA’s Crew-7 mission and Spacex, who arrived this Sunday (27) at the International Space Station (ISS) aboard the Dragon Endurance spacecraft, are already inside the orbital laboratory and begin “a six-month mission” , as confirmed by the US space agency.

“Welcome aboard, Crew-7! Members of Crew-7 joined the seven-member crew of Exp 69 aboard the space station this Sunday, expanding its population to 11,” the EEI wrote on social media X (formerly Twitter).

“They are starting a mission of about six months living and working in our orbital laboratory”, added NASA on the same social network.

The Crew-7 mission, the seventh manned mission to the ISS by NASA and SpaceX, is led by astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli, selected by the American space agency in 2017, and Andreas Mogensen, from the European Space Agency (ESA), who is the first Danish astronaut of history.

Also traveling on the spacecraft were astronauts Satoshi Furukawa, from the Japanese agency JAXA, and Konstantin Borisov, from Russia’s Roscosmos.

The spacecraft docked autonomously with the spaceport of the ISS Harmony module at 9:16 am Eastern time (10:16 am GMT), as observed during a live transmission.

The Dragon spacecraft’s hatch opened at 10:58 am (11:58 am), shortly after the ISS crew opened another hatch located “between the space station and the pressurized docking adapter,” the mission’s blog reported.

In the live streamed footage, the ISS hosts could be seen welcoming the new astronauts with hugs.

As such, Crew-7 joins the ISS Expedition 69 crew of NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen, Woody Hoburg and Frank Rubio, as well as UAE astronaut Sultan Alneyadi and Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev, Dmitri Petelin. and Andrey Fedyaev.

For a short period, according to NASA, the number of crew on board the ISS will increase to 11 until the members of Crew-6 (Bowen, Hoburg, Alneyadi and Fedyaev) return to Earth a few days later.

Crew-7’s arrival was broadcast live on NASA’s YouTube channel from the early hours of the morning.

The liftoff, described by the space agency as “successful”, took place on Saturday morning from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

In a statement, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said “Crew-7 is a shining example of the power of American ingenuity and what we can achieve when we work together.”

During their stay at the orbital laboratory, the crew of Crew-7 will conduct “science and technology demonstrations to prepare for human exploration beyond low Earth orbit and benefit humanity on Earth,” according to the mission description on the mission’s website. SpaceX.