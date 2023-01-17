Mexico.- Just over two weeks after the situation of two cosmonauts and an astronaut stranded in the International Space Station (ISS), no rescue plan from NASAFinally, a possible solution was found.

As published in this journalistic note, the US special agency and Roscosmos were unsuccessfully discussing a rescue plan. The possibility of asking for help from Elon Musk’s aerospace company, Space X, was even considered.

Fortunately for all three, Russia’s Roscosmos plans to launch an unmanned Soyuz spacecraft to replace the damaged one on the ISSthis, according to data collected by SpaceNews.

The aircraft will take off from the Baikonur spaceport in Kazakhstanalong with extra supplies for the two Americans and the Russian who are stranded in outer space.

The damaged Soyuz will be replaced by the new one so that professionals can transport it to Earth, after in December 2022 they found a leak in the pressure control system while preparing for a spacewalk.

Roscomos cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin, with NASA astronaut Frank Rubioare the three trapped on the International Space Station for the failure that until now had the two main space agencies in the world in trouble.