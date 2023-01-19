The new design revealed by “NASA” is based on long, thin wings that are fixed by diagonal struts that connect them to the plane, which leads to less air resistance and lower fuel consumption.

The design can reduce fuel consumption, and therefore emissions, by up to 30 percent, compared to today’s most efficient aircraft, according to NASA.

The partnership relies on technical expertise, facilities, and $425 million from NASA over 7 years, while Boeing and its partners contribute the remaining $725 million, in addition to the technical plan.

“Our goal is that partnering with Boeing for large-scale production and testing will help lead to more efficient commercial aircraft of the future, with benefits to the environment, the commercial aviation industry, and passengers around the world,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The goal is for the technology to serve approximately 50 percent of the commercial market with single-aisle, short-to-medium-haul aircraft,” Nelson said.

Tentative schedule

• The first test flight of this aircraft is scheduled for 2028.

• According to the director of “NASA”, “we may see these technologies in passenger planes in the thirties of this century.”

Airlines rely heavily on single-aisle aircraft, which account for nearly half of aviation emissions worldwide, according to NASA.

New technology can reduce fuel use and support the US goal of achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050, as set out in the US Aviation Climate Action Plan.

Boeing estimates that demand for new single-aisle aircraft will increase by 40,000 aircraft between 2035 and 2050.