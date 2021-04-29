Astronaut Michael Collins, whose mission in 1969 was to maintain the space shuttle Columbia in orbit, died at the age of 90, while other astronauts explored the moon, NASA announced Wednesday.

It is noteworthy that Collins was part of a three-member team on the “Apollo 11” mission, which in 1969 made the first human landing on the moon.

Collins’ mission during this flight was to command the command and control unit inside the landing craft, as he was unable to touch the surface of the moon as did his colleagues Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin.

“Whether his work was behind the scenes or in full view of everyone, his legacy as one of the pioneers in leading America’s first steps into space will continue. His spirit will accompany us as we head towards new heights,” NASA said in a statement.

The Collins family said in a statement that he passed away after “a valiant battle with cancer … However, we know how Mike felt fortunate to have lived his life the way he did. We will stick to his wish for us to celebrate this life, not to grieve over

Losing it. “