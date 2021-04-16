ofChenoa Becker shut down

Asteroid “Apophis” races past the earth every two years on its way around the sun. Astronomers could now rule out a collision for the time being.

Update from April 16, 2:32 p.m .: Asteroid “Apophis” has been removed from the list of the most dangerous asteroids by NASA. Because according to the latest calculations, a collision is not to be expected in the next hundred years. This was also confirmed by the astronomer Rainer Kresken, head of the Starckenburg observatory in Heppenheim, the picture opposite: “Now, with new observations in the sky, its movements have been re-measured and its orbit recalculated. With the result that a crash can be ruled out for the time being. ”So there is currently no recognizable danger to humanity from huge celestial bodies. But the astronomer points out: “Unfortunately, we don’t know all of the dangerous objects out there, an asteroid may appear that we don’t have on the screen yet.”

Asteroid is not only getting closer to Earth, it is also getting faster

First report from April 13th, 9.47 a.m .: Munich – The asteroid 2015 BY310, also called “Aphophis”, is getting closer and closer to the earth. NASA classified the celestial body as dangerous because of its size. So far, however, it doesn’t look like he’s on a collision course. That reports spacereference.org, an educational site that provides data from NASA and other scientific institutes. On March 10th, the asteroid sped past Earth and came closer to it by a distance of 5 million kilometers than it was two years ago. At that time it was 8 million kilometers away.

“Apophis” flies at a speed of 26,300 kilometers per hour and is the size of a soccer field (diameter: between 120 and 270 meters). However, this makes it significantly smaller than the largest known asteroid “2001 FO32”, which came close to Earth on March 21, 2021 * (* tz.de reported).

In the next six years, the asteroid will not only get closer to Earth, it will also pick up speed. The current speed is around 26,000 km / h. In 2027 “Apophis” will only be 3.5 million kilometers away from us. Such a close distance as with Asteroid 2012 DA14 *, which rushed past the earth with only 27,800 kilometers in 2013, will not be, because afterwards it will move away from the earth again.

In 2035, “Aphophis” will reach its top speed of 49,000 km / h, but will then be 28 million kilometers from Earth again.

The Asteorid 2015 BY310 can still change its trajectory past the earth

The course of the asteroid could change due to exposure to the sun. This is due to the Jarkowski effect, which was described around 1900 by the Russian-Polish engineer Iwan Ossipowitsch Jarkowski. The asteroid surface is heated to different degrees.

The side of the 2015 BY310 asteroid that faces the sun in the afternoon becomes warmer than the side that is illuminated by the sun in the morning. The latter cooled down the night before. As a result, a different force applied easily distracts the asteroid from its course. It will probably not hit and we will not become extinct like the dinosaurs *.