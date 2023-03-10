Space, an asteroid “could hit us on Valentine’s Day 2046”

An asteroid just discovered the size of a olympic swimming pool has one “little chance” Of collide with Earth in 23 yearswith a potential impact on Valentine’s Day 2046.

That’s what the claims Planetary Defense Coordination Office from the NASA. The asteroid has a one in 625 chance of hitting Earth, based on data projections from the European Space Agency, although the system Sentry of the Jet Propulsion Laboratory NASA instead estimates the odds as one in 560.

NASA: “The possibility of a collision is extremely unlikely”

The space rock – called 2023 DW – is the only object on the list of risks of NASA ranked 1 out of 10. Although the asteroid tops the list, its classification 1 it just means that “the possibility of a collision is extremely unlikely and without cause for public attention or public concern,” according to the Jet Propulsion Laboratorywhile a rating of 0 indicates that the “probability of a collision is zero, or is so low as to actually be zero.

“This object is not particularly worrisome,” said Davide Farnocchia, a navigation engineer at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory of Pasadena, Calif. NASA officials have warned that the probabilities of impact could be drastically changed as more observations are collected and further analyzes are performed.

