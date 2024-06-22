The US Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) said that it has once again postponed the return of Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft to Earth from the International Space Station, with its first crew of astronauts on board, in order to allow more time to review technical issues it encountered.

NASA did not set a new date for the return of the vehicle, which raised questions about the date of the return of the two astronauts who launched on Boeing’s first manned mission.

The return date had previously been postponed to June 26, after it was initially possible that it would return on June 14. NASA said in a statement yesterday, Friday, “Mission managers are evaluating future return opportunities after two spacewalks planned by the station on June 24 and the second of June.” July “.

Astronaut Butch Wilmore and his colleague Sonny Williams, both Americans, launched aboard Starliner on June 5 and arrived at the International Space Station in a final attempt to obtain certification from NASA to carry out routine space missions.

After being tested on two unmanned flights since 2019, the Starliner vehicle this time encountered five malfunctions in a total of 28 propulsion engines, and five leaks of helium gas intended to increase the pressure of those engines.

NASA wants Starliner to become the second American vehicle capable of launching astronauts to the International Station, alongside SpaceX’s Crew Dragon vehicle, which NASA has mainly used since 2020.