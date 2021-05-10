After several days of tension, the debris of the Chinese rocket Long March 5B -whose uncontrolled entry to Earth kept the world’s population in suspense- they finally burned during their re-entry to the planet and fell somewhere in the Indian Ocean, west of the Maldives archipelago.

And although there were no victims or victims, a debate was opened on the management of space debris and the complicit silence of the government of Xi Jinping, when everyone feared the worst.

NASA Administrator Senator Bill nelson, demanded transparency in space operations and recalled that nations have a duty to minimize risks.

“It is clear that China you are not meeting responsible standards regarding your space debris“Nelson pointed out.

The wake left by the Long March rocket while it was still under control. Photo EFE

This was said hours before the fall of the rocket debris on Earth, And after days of accusations that the process was out of control and without information transparency.

“Nations with space travel should minimize the risks to people and property on Earth from reentry of space objects and maximize transparency with respect to those operations, “stated Nelson.

And while 70% of our planet is made up of water, which increased the chances of the rocket falling into the sea, it was also there was a danger, albeit minimal, that it would hit some inhabited place.

“It is critical that China and all nations and commercial entities with space travel act responsibly and transparently in space to ensure safety, the stability and long-term sustainability of activities in outer space. “

Fast answer

In response, the Global Times newspaper – owned by the official organ of the Chinese Communist Party, People’s Daily- published an editorial on May 10, to respond to the criticism.

“It is a common global way of dealing with debris from rockets, practiced by all space powers, including the United States itself “.

In his understanding, the episode of his latest Long March 5 rocket has been the subject of “blatant exaggeration” and that it all comes from “People Jealous of China’s Rapid Progress in Space Technology”.

The editorial highlights that “there is no evidence to show that US rocket wreckage landing points are more controllable compared to those in China“.

Unless a rocket is fully recycled after launch, there will always be some uncontrollable factors, adds Global Times.

Also remember that during the nearly 60 years of space activities, the estimated fall of rocket debris has so far caused no casualties.

“Also, the risks of falling rocket debris are the same, no matter whose rocket it is. It is seriously anti-intellectual to claim that China’s rocket debris they are especially dangerous, “he says.

Debris from China’s Long March-5B Y2 carrier rocket re-entered Earth’s atmosphere on May 9. and most of the parts were burned during the process, said the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA).

The location of the reentry was 72.47 degrees east longitude and 2.65 degrees north latitude, indicating somewhere in the Arabian Sea west of the Maldives.

SL