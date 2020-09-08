NASA has refused to purchase a seat on the Russian manned spacecraft Soyuz MS, which might be used within the spring of 2021 to ship an American astronaut to the Worldwide Area Station (ISS). it should from the report of “Roscosmos” for 2019.

“Originally of 2020, the American facet introduced its readiness to buy providers for the supply of just one astronaut within the fall of 2020: circumstances are presently being mentioned, the modification venture is being adjusted,” the doc says.

Nevertheless, as famous RIA NewsIn December 2019, Dmitry Rogozin, the overall director of Roscosmos, introduced his choice to offer NASA with one seat for Soyuz MS-18, which ought to launch to the ISS in April 2021. Now, as follows from the state company report, NASA doesn’t want to purchase seats on the Soyuz MS after 2020.

On Could 30, a heavy rocket Falcon 9 was launched with the Crew Dragon spacecraft carrying American astronauts on board to the ISS. The earlier time the US independently delivered individuals into low-earth orbit on July 8, 2011, when the Area Shuttle Atlantis reusable manned spacecraft took off. After that, the US used Russian Soyuz collection spacecraft to ship individuals to the ISS.

In March 2019, the scientific director of the Institute for Area Coverage, Ivan Moiseyev, mentioned that the loss by Roscosmos of the monopoly on the supply of individuals to the ISS would considerably hit the monetary efficiency of the state company.