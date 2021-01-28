The overwhelming image went around the world. It was him January 28, 1986 And, at a time when social networks were just a good science fiction novel topic, the television screen was responsible for repeating over and over again what no one would have wanted to see.

Like every January 28 since that fateful day, NASA remembers its fallen, among which are the 7 crew members who died in the tragedy of the Challenger shuttle, which exploded after takeoff.

Six NASA astronauts and Christa McAuliffe – the first teacher to travel to space– died in the Challenger disaster, when the shuttle exploded 73 seconds after takeoff. The cause was a failure in one of the impulse engines, explained the US space agency.

The Space Shuttle Challenger Memorial, after a ceremony that was part of NASA’s Remembrance Day. Photo: NASA / B. Ingalls

Sentenced since this accident, the space shuttle program formally ended in 2011, after three decades carrying astronauts to and from low Earth orbit.

Its withdrawal left the United States without a vehicle for manned space travel, work that has focused on the Russian Soyuz spacecraft, until the recent premiere of the Crew Dragon that NASA hires Space X.

He another major accident of the “shuttle” was the February 1, 2003. Seven people died aboard the shuttle Columbia when it broke into pieces as it reentered the Earth’s atmosphere, due to the loss of thermal tiles from its underside on lift-off, and the spacecraft did not withstand the heat of friction with the atmosphere.

The US space agency also commemorates the deaths of three men on Apollo 1, by a fire on the launch pad in 1967. Also the loss that year of a pilot injured with a hypersonic rocket-propelled X15 aircraft.

With information from Europa Press.