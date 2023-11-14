School canteen kitchens with mold and excrement: closure initiated by the Nas

The checks recently conducted by the Carabinieri Health Protection Command, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, at collective catering and catering services operating in schools, have highlighted numerous critical issues. Among the main problems encountered are linadequate food storage, poor hygiene in meal preparation rooms, the widespread presence of humidity, mold and even insects and rodent excrement. It is estimated that one in four canteens has irregularities.

Of the approximately 1,000 catering services analyzed, 27% (257 companies) showed signs of non-compliance, leading to seizure of 13 kitchens and the investigation of 361 criminal violations and administrative. The fines imposed amount to a total of 192,000 euros, mainly due to violations in the management and conservation of food, as well as hygiene problems during the preparation of meals.

READ ALSO: Cockroaches in the fridge and mouse droppings, Nas in school canteens

13 kitchen-food storage areas were suspended or seized due to hygienic-sanitary and structural deficiencies, such as the presence of widespread humidity, mould, insects and rodent excrement. In particular, a nursery in the province of Taranto was closed for not being registered and using water that was unsuitable for food use. Overall, they were sover 700 kg of food sequestered, including meat, cheese, bread, pasta and mineral water, due to lack of traceability, expiration of validity and storage in inappropriate environments. Furthermore, 18 canteen service managers were reported to the AG for fraud and non-compliance in public supplies, due to the packaging of meals that did not comply with contractual requirements.

The main irregularities concern structural and managerial deficiencies in the preparation of meals, the lack of traceability of food and the failure to communicate allergens, putting food safety at risk, especially for sensitive groups of school users. A cooking-catering center in the province of Lecco was closed due to serious organisational, structural and hygienic-sanitary deficiencies, with financial penalties amounting to 3,500 euros. In a meal preparation center in the province of Reggio Emilia, the checks also highlighted cockroach carcasses, rodent droppings, damaged pavement and broken pipes in the meat processing department, resulting in further hygienic-sanitary problems.

READ ALSO: Swimming pools, 28% not up to standard. Nas inspections: fecal coliforms and illegal construction

Subscribe to the newsletter

