The main heads of the Russian secret services are probably the conspiracists in chief of the Putin regime: Nikolay Patrushev, head of all the services and, according to several observers, the only real candidate to succeed Putin one day (in total continuity), but it doesn't work underestimated, as the author of the wildest conspiracy theories, Sergey Naryshkin, the head of the foreign service, SVR – what was once the feared first directorate of the KGB. Also because he has the goodness here to reveal one of the scenarios that they are convinced of in Moscow which could ultimately also represent a weakness: being convinced that the danger for the Putin clan can only come from the outside.

Naryshkin has once again launched into a reckless analysis/prediction, accusing the West of none other than preparing a revolution in Russia. Western intelligence services “really believed” in the power of their technology to overthrow “unwanted regimes” and intend to start a revolution in Russia, he warns. We must then listen to what Naryshkin said, between sarcasm and hallucination.

One: «In fact, we must pay homage, they were responsible for the tragedy of the so-called “Arab Spring” with its chaos, thousands and thousands of deaths and devastation». Two, “Western countries, especially the United States, are responsible for the tragedy of the Ukrainian Euromaidan, the consequences of which the world continues to face today.” According to the head of the SVR, the West is “stunned by the success”. But he assures – in a conversation with Ria Novosti – that they will not succeed with Putin.

Naryshkin argues that the “Western-created” crisis in Ukraine “provides many examples” that the US, Britain and their allies will not scruple to use the “vilest provocations” to change the course of events in their favor – the head of the SVR believes that Ukraine's defeat is imminent and now certain. However, Western conspiracies will not last long, he explains, since today “any secret information, including lies, becomes evident very quickly.” «I can say with certainty that the Western intelligence community, primarily American, sincerely believed in the power of its technology to overthrow so-called unwanted regimes»Naryshkin explained. «None of this will succeed with Russia».

Naryshkin, who always appears in public with super-warmongering and paroxystically anti-Western declarations, has for a long time actually been one of the most undecided politicians on the war on Ukraine. Certainly not because he thought it was unjust, but because he did not appear very convinced of Russia's strength: the dialogue in which Putin humiliated him in front of the other members of the National Security Council, explicitly asking him to “speak clearly” and say whether he was in favor of or not of the invasion. At that point a pale and trembling-faced Naryshkin hastened to reply that he was in favor.

But even the martial and conspiracy declarations against the West hide – as in the case of many siloviki (and many Russian oligarchs) – an unbridled love of the most vulgar aspects of Western life and luxuries. Her daughter Veronica was at the center of a scandal because she went around all the most expensive places in the West with a friend, Victoria Kosolapova, who had the excellent idea of ​​posting several things on Instagram. The Russian secret services of the past no longer exist, and so the kind girl offered various journalistic investigations a wealth of photos in which the two appeared, in addition to Bali and Turkey, in Greece and, obviously, Italy. «in great contempt of the sanctions against Father Naryshkin (to whom the West is currently banned). The Ins he also published photos of her fishing in the seas of the Seychelles, and found her assets, which seemed similar to those of the Western rich class more than to the Russian middle class: a 179-meter apartment in the Lomonosov residential complex, among the most expensive in Moscow, an estate in Sorochany, near the ski resort, a stake in a large construction company, a luxury hotel with a golf course.

Meanwhile, according to father Sergey, the West is plotting the democratic revolution in Russia and regime change.