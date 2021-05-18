Sergei Naryshkin, director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), spoke about the Western sanctions that unite Russians. He told the BBC that the sanctions were perceived as illegal, rather aggressive and hostile.

“These sanctions, of course, affect the consciousness of the population, ordinary citizens, and Russians. But how do they act? First, any threat unites the nation. Our citizens understand that this is a threat, ”Naryshkin said.

According to him, recently there has been a significant increase in rejection by Russian citizens of Western policy towards Russia. The head of the SVR added that it would be very bad if this rejection turned into hatred. “This is something to beware of,” he concluded.

In the same interview, Naryshkin said that the EU leadership is preparing a new provocation against Russia – slanderous accusations of Moscow’s inciting anti-vaccination movement abroad.

He also stated that the UK is currently going into direct confrontation with Russia, but this policy is shortsighted.

In March, it became known that the UK would create an anti-Russian special forces unit to combat Russian influence. Presumably, the new squad will work with the MI6 Secret Intelligence Service to conduct covert surveillance operations on Russian spies and military units.