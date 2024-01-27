Director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Naryshkin announced Russia’s fight against neo-Nazism in Ukraine

Nazism is an absolute evil, and Russia, having entered into a fight with the current followers of Hitler and Bandera, will not stop halfway. The director of the Foreign Intelligence Service of the Russian Federation, Sergei Naryshkin, spoke about this at the opening ceremony of the memorial to the victims of the Nazi genocide in the USSR during the Great Patriotic War, writes RIA News.

“We are learning more and more about the crimes of the Nazis and their accomplices, such as Bandera, during the Great Patriotic War, especially in the occupied territories,” he noted.

The memorial on Saturday, January 27, the day of the 80th anniversary of the complete lifting of the siege of Leningrad, was opened by the presidents of Russia and Belarus Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko.

Earlier, Naryshkin said that the results of closed opinion polls in Western countries show that their citizens are tired of the crisis in Ukraine and do not believe in victory over Russia. In addition, according to the director of the Foreign Intelligence Service, “no one understands why the population of Western countries should suffer for this.”

At the end of last year, Naryshkin said that Western countries would have to recognize Russia's inevitable victory in a special military operation in Ukraine.