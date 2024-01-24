Western countries are waging an information war to justify aggression against Russia, trying to convince society of an attack on NATO that the Kremlin is allegedly planning. This was stated on January 25 by the director of the Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) of the Russian Federation, Sergei Naryshkin.

According to Naryshkin, such information policy of the West is directed not only against Russia, but also against residents of Western countries.

“This is truly an information war, which is being waged by the Western bloc against Russia and against the population of their own countries, in order to justify, in any case, the existing hybrid aggression of the West against Russia,” said the director of the Foreign Intelligence Service in a conversation with “RIA News”.

Earlier, on January 18, the Supreme Allied Commander in Europe, Christopher Cavoli, announced that NATO will hold the largest exercise in decades, Steadfast Defender 2024, which is in line with the implementation of the alliance’s defense plans. At the same time, the DPA agency reported that the exercises would test the alerting and deployment of national and multinational ground forces. The exercise scenario will be a Russian attack on allied territory.

NATO military committee chairman Admiral Rob Bauer said civilians must prepare for a full-scale war with Russia within the next 20 years.

Before this, on December 19, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia is not going to fight with Europe, it does not need NATO countries. He noted that the United States is scaring Europe with Russia only so that European countries pay money to the alliance. The United States “deliberately dragged us and Europe into the conflict,” and is now shifting the burden of financial payments onto the EU countries, Putin added.

On December 17, Putin called the idea that the Russian Federation could attack NATO complete nonsense. He called American leader Joe Biden's statement about this a figure of speech. According to Putin, the entire organization of the North Atlantic Alliance is the backyard of the United States.

Biden made a statement about the confidence of Russia's attack on NATO countries after winning the special operation on December 6 during a special address in which he called on Congress to provide additional assistance to Kyiv.