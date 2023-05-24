The head of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, Naryshkin, could not confirm the information about the wounding of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Zaluzhny

Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Serhiy Naryshkin commented on the wounding of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) Valeriy Zaluzhny, reports RIA News.

Naryshkin explained that the Russian intelligence services receive information about the situation, but will not “disclose anything.” In addition, there are no guarantees of its reliability, the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service pointed out.

He also called Zalugny’s possible injury “not the topic to pay attention to.” “Maybe I’ll disappoint you, but I’m unlikely to tell you something that is beyond your knowledge,” Naryshkin’s response to reporters is quoted by the agency.

On May 20, the Russian war correspondent Andrey Rudenko reported on the likely serious injury of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Zaluzhny. Later, the details of the injury became known. It was alleged that he received a closed craniocerebral injury and multiple shrapnel wounds, he underwent a craniotomy and he would not be able to continue his service. At the same time, data on the location of the injury diverged.

On May 24, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov, after reports of Zaluzhny’s injury, said that President Volodymyr Zelensky had heard a report from the commander-in-chief on Wednesday.