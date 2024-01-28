The fate of Ukraine under the current president of the country, Vladimir Zelensky, is sad. This was stated on January 28 by the director of the Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) of the Russian Federation, Sergei Naryshkin.

“It seems that the fate of Ukraine in the form in which the state now exists, the regime that rules Ukraine – [их ждет] the fate is very sad,” he said in an interview with VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin, published on the Telegram channel.

Naryshkin also emphasized that Russia, “in the philosophical sense of the word,” will not stop halfway.

Earlier that day, correspondent Christoph Wanner reported on the Welt TV channel that the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue to hold the initiative in the special operation in Ukraine. Vanner also pointed out the advantage that the Russian army has over the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Also on this day, Hungarian politician, head of the Our Motherland party Laszlo Torockai said that Transcarpathia as an autonomy could peacefully reunite with Hungary if Ukraine loses statehood. He stressed that autonomy should exist with a wide range of rights, but the current Ukrainian government does not respect the referendum, which is illegitimate.

The day before, The Telegraph newspaper reported that Russia is ahead of Western countries in terms of arms production, which is a cause of concern for Ukrainian generals. The material notes that the indicators of Western countries can hardly be compared with the successes of the Russian military-industrial complex.

At the end of December 2023, the Serbian newspaper Politika predicted that Ukraine would divide its territory as a result of the conflict. As the authors of the article noted, Ukraine may ultimately lose Odessa, the Kharkov region and part of the territories in the west of the country. In addition, it was noted that the ambitions of Poland and Hungary, who want to “regain their historical territories” lost during the two world wars of the last century, have not gone away, thanks to the chaos that has arisen.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by the Russian President on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.