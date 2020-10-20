The United States interferes in the internal affairs of states friendly to Russia. This was announced on Tuesday, October 20, by the director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), Sergei Naryshkin.

“The United States continues to unceremoniously interfere in the internal affairs of states friendly to Moscow along the perimeter of Russian borders. Rough attempts to influence the post-election situation are being made in Belarus and Kyrgyzstan, “he is quoted as saying. press service SVR.

Naryshkin stressed that the United States, which declares its intolerance of any external interference in the internal American election campaign, forget about it when it is necessary to ensure its “opportunistic interests” abroad.

After the parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan in early October, protests began in the state. Supporters of the parties that did not make it to parliament took to the streets of Bishkek, seizing the city hall, public television and radio company, parliament, government and interior ministry of the country, as well as freeing some politicians from prison.

Against the background of what is happening, the Prime Minister of the country Kubatbek Boronov and the Speaker of the Parliament Dastanbek Dzhumabekov have resigned.

In addition, President Sooronbai Jeenbekov left his post. The new Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov, who became acting head of state, signed a decree on guarantees to Jeenbekov, who voluntarily resigned.

Presidential elections were held in Belarus on August 9. According to the Central Election Commission, the current head of state, Alexander Lukashenko, won. Those who disagreed with this result began to take to the streets. Clashes with law enforcement officers began, and the protests continue to this day.

Opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya did not recognize the election results and called on the international community to support the demonstrators. The EU and the USA were considered illegitimate President Lukashenko.