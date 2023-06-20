Russian troops are holding back the counteroffensive of the NATO group, and not the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), director of the Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) of the Russian Federation Sergey Naryshkin said on June 20 at a general meeting of the Russian Historical Society (RIO).

“It would be more correct to say that our troops are holding back the counteroffensive of the so-called NATO group,” he said.

He also stressed that NATO uses the Ukrainian military as manpower.

