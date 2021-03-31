New ‘final’ for permanence in La Romareda. The Real Zaragoza faces another duel tonight on Holy Thursday against a very direct rival such as FC Cartagena, before facing a section of the calendar full of applicants to the ‘playoff’ (follow the game live on AS.com). So all that don’t be a victory I would get into serious problems to the Aragonese team, which before the start of this 32nd day had three points on the border of relegation.

Juan Ignacio Martinez will be able to count on Nieto, already recovered from his adductor discomfort, but everything indicates that will repeat the same eleven who tied at Nuevo Las Gaunas, with Peybernes as Jair’s partner in the center of defense, with Francho forming midline with Eguaras, Zapater and Russet, and with Narváez and Álex Alegría at the top of the attack, despite the fact that the latter has only scored one goal in ten games.

JIM tHe has injured Javi Ros and Atienza with COVID-19, James recovering from his sprained knee and Vuckic coming back of his last engagement with Slovakia in Cyprus.

For his part, FC Cartagena arrives relieved by the results of Alcorcón and Logroñés, but with the urgency to achieve a triumph in La Romareda. Or at least to score. And it’s the one that the box Luis Carrion It does not finish starting, despite the restructuring of its winter market workforce. What’s more, the Catalan coach may be is playing your future in the two next duels (Real Zaragoza and Alcorcón).

For the visit to the Aragonese team, Carrión has, regarding the crash in front of the Ponferradina, the casualties of Navas and Clavería. In addition, David Simón is not one hundred percent and Nacho Gil continues with his recovery process. To these must be added the Aburjania absence, with the selection of Georgia. The good news is the comebacks of Gallar and Carrasquilla, the latter could even be the owner. It remains to be seen if in a ‘final’ like La Romareda’s, Carrión once again allows himself the luxury of leave Rubén Castro on the bench, the team’s top scorer with 13 goals. Everything indicates that no, so the canary will be at the tip of the attack next to Elady. Another novelty in the eleven will be Andújar, by the sanctioned Navas.

To obtain a positive result, FC Cartagena must change the picture that he gave in two of his last outings: The palms and Albacete. In both he was outmatched from start to finish by the opponents and it is these encounters that brought back the criticism of a hobby that until recently was again at the side of the players and the coach.