The naruto sexy jutsu It showed that his power was greater than we thought, at least against the right opponents, as he was capable of taking them out of combat or distracting them.

Over time more ninjas mastered this technique and even perfected it to a higher level than their own creator.

It is no wonder that cosplayers replicate Naruto’s sexy jutsu through their outfits, and this time we present one that will let your imagination run wild.

The interesting thing about cosplays is that each person can create their own version of the same character, as long as they respect the essence that identifies them.

The naruto sexy jutsu It may seem simple, but it actually has its complexity, and tokidoki_cosplay he knew how to print his own stamp on it.

In addition to wearing a blonde wig combed with pigtails, she created an outfit that simulates various clouds covering her body, giving the illusion that she is censored like in the anime.

As you can see, tokidoki_cosplay He imitated all the details of Naruto’s sexy jutsu, including the blue eyes, his classic mustaches and even the red ribbons of his hair to look as similar as possible.

Her clothing consists of a top with a wool texture to which she glued what appears to be cotton or a similar material, creating the illusion that they are clouds.

This legendary technique was inherited by Konohamaru and Boruto, who put their own stamp on Naruto’s powerful sexy jutsu, although they have not taken as much advantage as their creator.

If you want to track down tokidoki_cosplayYou can follow her through her official Instagram account, where she has outfits from other anime works that you will surely love.

Did you like this sexy jutsu cosplay?

