‘Tomato Head’ it was what the children nicknamed Kushina Uzumakithe mother of Naruto when I was a kid. But once she gave them a real beating they gave her a much fiercer nickname, that of ‘Bloody Habanera’.

That showed from the beginning that anyone who dared to upset her would have a very hard time. That way of behaving so fiercely was compensated in part by who in the future would become her husband, Minato Namikaze.

Kushina always dreamed of becoming the first woman hokage, but it was not possible. Although minato if he managed to meet this goal, to the degree of being the fourth that has governed the Hidden Leaf Village.

So she supported him whenever she could, even at the end of his life, when they both sacrificed themselves to save their son. Despite the bad impression she caused of her in her childhood, she has a cheerful mood and is very level-headed, as well as determined.

much of what is Naruto he owes it to his mother. Part of his personality is reflected in him. One of the most tender moments in the story is when they both meet again and she explains to him why she sacrificed herself with her father.

He also apologized for leaving him alone in the world. That was something that moved many followers of the work of Masashi Kishimoto. It’s why Kushina is still well remembered.

Remembering Kushina from Naruto thanks to cosplay

To refresh your memory we bring you a new cosplay of her made by @suibian_cosplay. As you can see, he recreated very well the red hair of the mother of Narutowhich is one of its characteristics.

Also the trim on this one, and by the way, the green and white dress she used to wear. Her eye color is very similar to how she appears in the anime. Studio Pierrot. Perhaps the only thing missing was that it had a better stage behind it.

That is, this cosplay would look better with a proper setting reminiscent of Konoha. From there on out is a good interpretation of the mother of who would be the 7th Hokage many years later.

Kushina is one of the most endearing characters created by Kishimoto. But as expected, his appearance in history is much smaller. What she did next to her husband ended up making sense of everything.

Source.