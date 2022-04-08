A youtuber re-edited the whole series Naruto for remove all fillersjust to allow her lass to look at it without suffering. Some Japanese series, especially the more commercial shōnen ones, are full of episodes or entire narrative arcs that act as fillers, that is, that are inserted just to lengthen the broth. In some cases the narration is slowed down with every possible technique, always for the same reason.

Think of series like Inuyasha, Dragon Ball, One Piece and, in fact, Naruto and how many times have you found yourself watching episodes that have made you nervous for their uselessness compared to the main plot, perhaps with secondary stories not told in the manga from which they are drawn.

The youtuber Oceaniz then wanted to give a gift to Laura, his girlfriend, and to himself to be able to watch Naruto with her again, as told to Kotaku: “Naruto was a really important series for me. I like to share things that are important to me with people that I consider important.“

Oceaniz had already tried to get Laura to watch Naruto with him, but the prospect of watching all 720 episodes that make up the series was not very appealing to the girl. However, over time the girl has become passionate about anime, watching series like My Hero Academia, Attack of the Giants, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure and others, and the prospect of seeing Naruto has become more attractive.

So Oceaniz decided to give her a gift and remove all the parts considered useless by the anime.

It took him three months to do so. In the video you find just above, you can listen to him as he explains the work done and tells which were the most difficult cuts. For example, some flashbacks that appear more than twenty times in the course of the episodes, or some entire episodes. What is not done for love.