This served to present the Special Story Mode or special story mode that has this title.

The plot of this modality takes place in the Boruto era where the Fifth Shinobi World War arises and a couple of new characters appear.

The first is Nanashi, a blonde girl with long hair and blue eyes; and the second is Merz, a scarred and blindfolded man. in the trailer for Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections Naruto Uzumaki still appears.

However, he is not the same as always and it seems that something controls him. This is what can be deduced from his appearance, and especially from his eyes, which have an unnatural coloration. It is in this way that he confronts Sasuke.

Fountain: Bandai Namco.

Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections is a development by CyberConnect2, a studio that for years has been working on titles based on the adventures of the Uzumaki clan.

This new video game, like the previous ones, belongs to the fighting genre and the combats take place in a closed arena.

The main feature of this fresh proposal is that it will have the largest cast of fighters in the entire franchise.

Introducing the Special Story Mode! Witness the dangers surrounding Boruto and the heirs of the shinobi kingdom in the face of the Fifth Great Ninja War! Who are the two new characters that hold the key to this story…? #NSC pic.twitter.com/cbaQY5dEBg — BANDAI NAMCO Latam (@BandaiNamcoLA) July 2, 2023

Among the combatants included in Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections there are Ashura and Indra Otsutsuki.

In addition to having an original story, it will allow players to enjoy select moments from the relationship between Naruto and Sasuke.

Fountain: Bandai Namco.

According to schedule, it will go on sale sometime in 2023. As for the platforms on which it will be available, they are PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.

Apart from Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections We have more video game information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

