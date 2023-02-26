Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections continues to reveal itself with further details, after a first presentation during the recent State of Play that was initially rather confused, among which also emerges a original story about Boruto.

We saw the first presentation trailer on Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections at the State of Play this week, followed by some images and details on the Bandai Namco game, but among these another interesting information emerged regarding Boruto in particular , which had appeared somewhat neglected from early materials.

Not much is reported, indeed practically nothing, but it seems that Boruto will finally be able to enjoy his own entirely dedicated story, which also seems to be original and not necessarily linked to the manga or anime, even if this aspect is still to be clarified.

Reading the official description of Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections it emerges, in fact, that “For the first time in a single game, it is possible to relive selected scenes from Naruto’s childhood up to the final battle with Sasuke through scenes from the anime and battles in-game”, as was previously reported, but to this is added “Plus, you will experience a new exclusive Boruto story for this game”.

Between brand new of Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections there will therefore be a story dedicated to Boruto and never seen before in previous games, which could therefore represent one of the major innovations introduced by this new chapter.