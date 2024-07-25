BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment announces a new DLC character for the Season Pass of NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS. It’s about Kawaki (Karma Progression)from Boruto: Naruto Next Generations and available starting today.

Let’s see it in action in the trailer available below. Further details are available in the press release at the end. NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS – Kawaki (Karma Progression)

Kawaki (Karma Progression) is available in NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS welcomes a new Season Pass character, Kawaki (Karma Progression). Kawaki comes from the animated series Boruto: Naruto Next Generations and is marked with a special symbol, called Karma, which grants him extraordinary abilities. Unleash his unique abilities and unlock his full potential! This DLC also includes a unique “Ramen” costume for Naruto Uzumaki and the “Sakura’s Road” costume for Hinata Hyuga. In addition to the fourth character and two special costumes, DLC Pack 4 also includes: Matching Voices x 12

Ninja Info Card Image x 5 NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS is available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment