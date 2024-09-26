BANDAI NAMCO Europe announces that Boruto Uzumaki (Karma Progression) is available in NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS. It will be possible to purchase the additional character both individually at the price of €5.99 that inside the Season Pass from €24.99.

We leave you now with a trailer for this form of Borutowishing you as always a good viewing!

NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS – Boruto Uzumaki (Karma Progression)

Boruto Uzumaki (Karma Progression) is available in NARUTO NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS has a new DLC that introduces Boruto Uzumaki (Karma Progression) as a new playable character. Boruto Uzumaki is the son of Naruto Uzumaki, the protagonist of the original Naruto series. Discover a new, more powerful version of this character, Boruto Uzumaki (Karma Progression). In this new form he is able to unleash his full potential, his full strength and abilities. This DLC also includes a new costume for Boruto Uzumaki, new secret technique combinations, 12 new “Matching Voices” and 5 “Ninja Info Card Images”. DLC Pack 5 is included in the game’s Season Pass or can be purchased separately. For the new trailer: https://youtu.be/In_IWletiOI NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS is available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. For more information on the titles of BANDAI NAMCO Europefollow us:

