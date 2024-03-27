CyberConnect2 continues the path of evolution and expansion of Naruto X Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections with the publication of the new one update 1.20 available from today, which brings with it some corrections and comes accompanied by the DLC containing Isshiki Otsutsuki and other game elements.

As for the DLC Pack 2, also available from today, it is a paid package, which introduces the powerful villain of Boruto within the cast of characters that can be used in the game, as well as various other elements. In this case, these are the contents of the DLC:

Playable character: Isshiki Otsutsuki

Costumes: “Uzumaki Boruto (Time Slip)” and “Uchiha Sasuke (Time Slip)”

12 items

5 types of images for Shinobi Posts

As regards the free part of the update, this includes a special event and various bug fixes and adjustments typical of the patch.