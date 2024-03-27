CyberConnect2 continues the path of evolution and expansion of Naruto X Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections with the publication of the new one update 1.20 available from today, which brings with it some corrections and comes accompanied by the DLC containing Isshiki Otsutsuki and other game elements.
As for the DLC Pack 2, also available from today, it is a paid package, which introduces the powerful villain of Boruto within the cast of characters that can be used in the game, as well as various other elements. In this case, these are the contents of the DLC:
- Playable character: Isshiki Otsutsuki
- Costumes: “Uzumaki Boruto (Time Slip)” and “Uchiha Sasuke (Time Slip)”
- 12 items
- 5 types of images for Shinobi Posts
As regards the free part of the update, this includes a special event and various bug fixes and adjustments typical of the patch.
A new special event and various fixes
The new in-game event is “Shinobi Front”a limited time game, in which players must divide into two teams and compete for victory in themed battles based on Naruto or Boruto, through ranked matches.
The first clash will be “Rasengan vs Chidori“, set for tomorrow, March 28, with others arriving later. As for the corrections and changes applied by the patch published today, these are bug fixes such as the correction of the recovery time of the transformation bar, the arrangement an issue where Boruto became invincible during a chakra back cash and various fixes in terms of game balance.
To get to know him better, we refer you to our review of Naruto X Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections.
