In detail

The first of the two new trailers for Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections illustrates, as mentioned, the many contents and peculiarities of this new tie-in based on the famous work by Masashi Kishimoto, which also and above all retrace the events of the classic saga .

The second video instead represents a taste of the Special Story Mode, which will see Naruto and Sasuke clash once again on the battlefield, using all the most powerful and spectacular moves in their repertoire.