BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment And CyberConnect2 have revealed two new gameplay for the already highly anticipated NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONSthe latest iteration of the fighting saga based on the manga by Masashi Kishimoto which will see the light in the course of 2023.

In these new videos two characters are confirmed: Naruto Uzumaki (Baryon Mode) And Sasuke Uchiha (Supporting Kage)both will be playable.

Borutomoreover, he will be the absolute protagonist of the story mode, in an original story, of which we can already admire a couple of shots. Let’s admire them immediately after the two gameplay that we include below.

NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS will be available in the year on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.

Naruto Uzumaki (Baryon Mode) Gameplay

Sasuke Uchiha (Supporting Kage) Gameplay

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Street Gematsu