Bandai Namco has released a new video Of Naruto X Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections to show the Special Story modeabout Boruto and the Fifth Great Ninja War! Basically, the video is a montage of filmed sequences that broadly reveal the story told by this modality, already suggested by previous announcements. Let’s see it:

For those unfamiliar with it, Naruto X Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections is a reworking of the four Ultimate Ninja Storms, with new content, designed to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Naruto’s anime debut.

In the game there will be all 124 ninja from the previous chapters, plus some new playable characters, including Ashura and Indra Otsutsuki. Naruto X Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections will be released in the course of 2023 on PS5, Xbox Series X | S and PC. It will run at 60fps on all platforms. If you are interested, you can also see a fight between Barvon Naruto and Sasuke.