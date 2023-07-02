A wild one BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment continue with the diffusion of news fromAnime Expo 2023also giving space to the title NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONSwhere this time it is introduced with a trailer Special Story Mode.

This mode seems to want to offer some changes to various story events, such as Naruto who attacks by surprise Sasuke and more.

Within the game we will also find some original characters that are important for the story, such as Nanashinavigator of the popular online game Ninja HeroesAnd Merza mysterious individual who wants to start a vicious war.

Before leaving you in the company of the trailer, we remind you that NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS is coming in the course of 2023 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Street Gematsu