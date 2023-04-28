BANDAI NAMCO has released a new trailer for the characters of NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS. The video, which you will find at the end of the article, was made in collaboration with NARUTOP99a worldwide poll of the franchise’s most popular characters Masashi Kishimoto.

At the top of the global ranking we find Minato Namikazefollowed by Sasuke Uchiha And Sakura Haruno who took second and third place respectively. The protagonist of the work, Naruto Uzumakiis in fact only in sixth place in the world approval rating.

Before leaving you to the trailer I remind you that NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS will be available worldwide throughout 2023 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. Good vision!

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Street Gematsu