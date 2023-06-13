BANDAI NAMCO Europe has unveiled three characters who will be featured in NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS. It’s about Boruto (Karma), Jigen And Kawasakiwho will join what will be the largest roster ever in games based on the work of Masashi Kishimoto. The software house has also confirmed that the PS5, Xbox Series and PC versions of the game they will support a stable frame rate at 60fps.

Boruto (Karma), Kawaki and Jigen will be in NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS, the new title in the Ultimate Ninja STORM series, heralds three new characters, each with a focus on Karma. Boruto (Karma), Jigen & Kawaki join the largest roster in a Naruto game and offer fans the chance to use their Karma to unleash super-powerful techniques to defeat opponents. NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS celebrates the 20th anniversary of the NARUTO anime and will not only have the biggest roster ever, but will also feature new characters such as Ashura and Indra Otsutsuki. The game, built on the successful foundation of the series, will have graphics that will follow the style of the anime and dynamic battles that will support 60fps on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. For the new trailer: https://youtu.be/K48882sOfCY For more information on the titles of BANDAI NAMCO Europefollow us:

